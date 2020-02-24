BREAKING: Dow plunges 950 points on fears coronavirus will tank global economic growth

Katherine Johnson, NASA mathematician depicted in 'Hidden Figures,' dead at 101

Janelle Monae, Katherine Johnson, Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer at the Oscars on Feb. 26, 2017.Patrick Wymore / ABC via Getty Images file

By Elisha Fieldstadt

Katherine Johnson, one of the NASA mathematicians depicted in "Hidden Figures," died Monday, the administrator of NASA said. She was 101.

NASA space scientist and mathematician Katherine Johnson at Langley Research Center in Va., in 1966.NASA / Getty Images file

Johnson "was an American hero and her pioneering legacy will never be forgotten," NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine wrote on Twitter.

Johnson was portrayed by Taraji P. Henson in the Oscar nominated 2016 film "Hidden Figures" about trailblazing black women whose work at NASA was integral during the Space Race.

The film also stars Octavia Spencer as mathematician Dorothy Vaughan and Janelle Monáe as engineer Mary Jackson.

Elisha Fieldstadt is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.