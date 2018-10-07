Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The confirmation of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh earlier in the day provided plenty of comedic material for "Saturday Night Live."

On Saturday, the cold open of the NBC comedy show, which kicked off its 44th season the previous week by roasting a Senate hearing on Kavanaugh, recreated how a Republican victory party for for the jurist, sworn in just a few hours earlier, might unfold.

"Republicans read the mood of the country and we could tell that people really wanted Kavanaugh," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, played by Beck Bennett, said during the festivities. "Everyone's pumped — from white men over 60 to white men over 70."

Asked how he felt about Kavanaugh being sworn in, Sen. Lindsey Graham, played by Kate McKinnon, said, "I'm not getting pregnant, so I don't care."

He also said, "Thank the male Lord" for Kavanaugh's ascent to the Supreme Court.

The second episode of the season was hosted by "Crazy Rich Asians" actor Awkwafina (born Nora Lum), who told the New York audience she's from Queens.

"I am not a crazy rich Asian," she said. "I'm more like a rebuilding-my-credit Asian."

She took time during her monologue to thank Lucy Liu for opening doors for Asian Americans in Hollywood. She said that when Liu hosted "SNL" in 2000, she camped outside.

"I just wanted to be near the building," Awkwafina said.

Not long afterward, a faux commercial explored what would happen if President Trump used the Federal Emergency Management Agency's cellphone "Presidential Alert" system to distribute his Twitter musings to Americans.

The skit showed an alert that read: "Warning: White men are under attack."

During "Weekend Update," performer Pete Davidson revisited Kanye West's appearance on the show last week. The rapper engaged in an improvised political screed after the broadcast ended, a move that generated international headlines.

"What Kanye said after we went off the air last week was one of the worst, like, most awkward things I’ve ever seen here," Davidson said. "And I've seen Chevy Chase speak to an intern."

Davidson said West wore a pro-President Trump "Make America Great Again" cap, seen at the end of the program, "all week" during writing and rehearsals.

"Kanye said Democrats broke up black families with welfare and that slavery is not real," Davidson said. "Do you know how wrong about politics you have to be for, like, me to notice?"

He mocked a West that wanted the world to see "the real me," but Davidson implored him to take whatever "meds" he might need.

"There's no shame in the medicine game," he said. "I'm on 'em. ... Being mentally ill is not an excuse to act like a jackass."

"Weekend Update" also poked fun at the FBI supplemental investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh. The segment aired an edited clip from "Law & Order," in which a suspect is confronted by Det. Olivia Benson, who tells the man his fingerprints were found at the scene of the crime.

"I have no idea what you're talking about," the suspect says.

"You're free to go," Hargitay says.

"Update" co-host Colin Jost described it as "what a 'Law & Order' episode based on this investigation would look like."