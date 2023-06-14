Kayaker dies in Washington’s Olympic National Park

A man died after his kayak began taking on water in Washington state’s Olympic National Park, park officials said Tuesday.

The accident happened Friday afternoon on Lake Crescent, which has water temperatures around 50 degrees this time of year, the National Park Service said.

Searchers have not found the body of the missing kayaker, Travis Valenti of Massapequa, New York, according to the park service.

Valenti’s kayak began taking on water and he ultimately went into the water, park officials said in a statement. His fiancée tried to help but her kayak overturned, it said.

“She was able to swim to shore but unfortunately Mr. Valenti struggled and could not,” the park service statement said. Neither were wearing life jackets, it said.

Olympic National Park is in northwestern Washington, west of Seattle. It covers almost 1 million square acres.