NYPD expected to be led by female commissioner for first time

New York City’s incoming mayor will appoint Keechant Sewell as the next NYPD commissioner, making her the first woman to head the nation’s largest police department, sources said Tuesday.

Mayor-elect Eric Adams is expected to appoint Sewell after New York Police Department Commissioner Dermot Shea retires at the end of the year, six sources told NBC News and NBC New York.

Sewell would also become the first Black woman to lead the police department.

Keechant Sewell. Nassau County Executive

She is currently chief of detectives for the Nassau County Police Department on Long Island. She has been with that police department for 22 years.

A spokesman for Adams declined to comment Tuesday night. A formal announcement is expected Wednesday morning.

Sewell was promoted to chief of detectives at the Nassau County Police Department in September 2020.

Adams, a former New York City police captain and Brooklyn borough president, was elected mayor in November, beating Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa.

Sewell, originally from Queens, is well-liked in her department and impressed Adams during their meetings, sources told NBC New York.

Sources also said that Sewell beat out several candidates, including former Seattle police chief Carmen Best.

Best, who retired last year, tweeted that she was “honored to have been a finalist.”

“Congratulations to Keechant Sewell on her appointment as NYPD’s next police commissioner,” Best wrote.