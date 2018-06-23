In San Diego, more than 5,000 people gathered to demonstrate in support of reuniting the families. A rally was also held early Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas, where the Texas Democratic Convention is being held.

At one point, in McAllen, Texas, protesters surrounded a bus of detainees outside Rio Grande Valley Sector's Centralized Processing Center, attempting to block it from making its way to a different holding facility in the state.

Manuel Muñoz, of Austin, Texas, who was among the protesters, told MSNBC that while a rally was being held, the bus carrying children and families tried to pass.

"When we tried to find out where they're going, they didn't want to tell us," Muñoz said. "I mean, we're here to protest the detention of families and children because it's unjust what's going on. And so here we are trying to stop what we can [by] using our resistance."

Demonstrator Martha Mercado tries to stop a bus with immigrant children onboard during a protest outside the U.S. Border Patrol Central Processing Center on June 23, 2018, in McAllen, Texas. David J. Phillip / AP

The protest was originally scheduled to end around 3 p.m. CT (2 p.m. ET). The bus still appeared to be in the area after that time, however, and the protest continued into the late afternoon, Muñoz said.

"Immigration issues are not just an immigrant problem. It's the entire country's problem. I'm here because the kids need to be free," Muñoz said.

Two dozen Democratic U.S. House members toured a McAllen immigration facility on Saturday. After the visit, the lawmakers described seeing children sleeping behind bars, on concrete floors and under shiny emergency blanks.

It's unclear if the site where the lawmakers toured is the same location where Muñoz and other protesters rallied.