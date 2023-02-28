Keke Palmer announces the birth of her first child

Keke Palmer announced the birth of her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson in an Instagram slideshow on Monday.

Palmer, 29, uploaded multiple videos and pictures of the new parents bonding with their baby boy.

Her post included a video of the couple singing along to El DeBarge’s hit song “Someone” as she panned the camera to show the back of their son’s car seat. In a second clip, Jackson rocked their son in the hospital room as the family of three watched videos of the rapper and television personality RollingRay.

“The baby loves RollingRay,” Palmer said while laughing and lying in her hospital bed.

Palmer cradled the newborn to her chest in another photo as Jackson put one hand around her and another on their son.

She also included two adorable snaps of their son sleeping while he snuggled up next to his toy. The newborn wore a gray onesie and a white beanie.

The “Nope” star gushed about her baby boy and revealed his name in the caption.

“Hey Son!!!!” she wrote, before celebrating being a parent for 48 hours.

She then explained the significance of each post in her slideshow. She said the El DeBarge song was meaningful for the couple because, “Darius always made me playlists when we first started dating, ‘Someone’ by El Debarge was a favorite. We became each other’s someone and made a someone, look at God!”

Palmer also joked, “I’m not hiding the world from my son, I’m hiding my son from the world.”

At the bottom of the post, she finally shared that her son is named Leodis Andrellton Jackson.

“Born during Black History Month, with a name to match!” she cheered. “LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo.”

Multiple celebrity friends like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Quinta Brunson, Uzo Aduba and Ashley Graham congratulated the couple in the comments.

Jackson, on his Instagram, also shared two photos of baby Leo sleeping. In a second post, he uploaded the clip of the couple driving in the car after leaving the hospital for the time with their newborn.

“Riding out in style w/ baby Leo,” he captioned the video.

Palmer first revealed her pregnancy during her opening monologue for “Saturday Night Live” on Dec. 3.

She wore a brown trench coat when she appeared on the stage and said she wanted to address rumors that she was pregnant.

“There are people in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight,” she said before unbuttoning her coat. “I am.”

The proud mom has been showing off her baby bump on social media ever since.

In January, she threw a baby shower that seemed to have the fairytale theme of “Once Upon a Baby.”

She shared pictures and videos with Jackson and friends from the celebration on Instagram. In one series of photos, she cradled her baby bump as Jackson gave her a kiss on the forehead.

“A long time ago, in a land not so far…The King and Queen got together to play,” she said in the caption. “The play turned to love as many sunsets passed by. Now there’s a prince, who’s soon to arrive!”