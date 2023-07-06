Keke Palmer's boyfriend faces backlash for shaming her sheer dress at Usher concert

Keke Palmer’s boyfriend and father of her newborn is facing backlash after he criticized her on social media for wearing a sheer dress at an Usher concert.

Palmer, who welcomed a baby with Darius Jackson earlier this year, donned a dotted, sheer dress with a bodysuit underneath at Usher’s Las Vegas residency on Wednesday, where the singer serenaded her with his hit “There Goes My Baby.”

Jackson shared a video clip of Palmer and Usher hugging as he sang to her on Twitter, writing: “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom.”

His tweet quickly sparked outrage online with many calling Jackson out for shaming Palmer's clothes and doing it so publicly.

Yet despite the frenzy of condemning tweets, Jackson doubled down.

“We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is,” he said.

“This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case,” he added.

His account has been deleted as of Thursday morning, but screenshots of his tweets have circulated on Twitter.

The tweets were met with a deluge of outrage.

“Don’t get with a baddie if you can’t handle a baddie,” one Twitter user wrote.

“The issue is you’re having this discussion on the internet, you’re just embarrassing her for no reason, if you got a problem communicate it with her & her only,” another added.

“Imagine your girlfriend being KEKE PALMER and you have the audacity to publicly shame her on social media,” one social media user said.

One netizen said Palmer "deserves better than an insecure man that would not only say this publicly but also think[s] this way in general."

"He stole her moment where she genuinely looked so happy and I hate it," another said.

NBC News has reached out to Palmer's reps for comment.

Palmer appeared unbothered by the controversy, sharing photos Wednesday evening of her time at the concert on Instagram.

“I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late!" she said in her caption, posing in the dress.

"I am telling y’all right now, if you haven’t seen @usher YOU MUST GO!! HE WAS SO FABULOUS!. Giving theater, Atlanta downnn, tips and tricks and just absolutely iconic. I was truly inspired as a performer," she added.

Usher commented: "The Big Boss!! Thank U for coming."

Palmer gave birth to her son Leodis Andrellton Jackson in February. In an Instagram post at the time she shared photos of her and Jackson in the hospital room holding their newborn.

"Only 48hrs of being parents!" she wrote in her caption. "Born during Black History Month, with a name to match! ... Welcome to the world baby Leo."