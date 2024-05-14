Kelly Clarkson sets record straight on Ozempic rumors, says she started medication after 'bloodwork got so bad'

Kelly Clarkson has revealed she’s slimmed down by taking a medication — but it’s not Ozempic.

The 42-year-old “Stronger” singer addressed speculation around her weight loss on Monday's episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" during an interview with guest Whoopi Goldberg. Their sit down started with Clarkson complimenting Goldberg on how she looked.

“It’s all the weight I’ve lost. I’ve lost almost two people,” Goldberg, who previously acknowledged she’s taking the drug Mounjaro, said. “I am doing that wonderful shot that works for folks who need some help, and it’s been really good for me.”

Clarkson said she too has lost "a lot" of weight, noting, “Mine is a different one than people assume, but I ended up having to do that too because my bloodwork got so bad.”

“Everybody thinks it’s Ozempic. It’s not,” she added.

Ozempic is drug that treats diabetes and is also prescribed off-label for weight loss that has skyrocketed in popularity and been credited by celebrities for shedding pounds.

Clarkson did not name the drug but described it as “something that aids in helping break down the sugar — obviously my body doesn’t do it right.”

“My doctor chased me for like two years and I was like, ‘No, I’m afraid of it. I already have thyroid problems,’” she said.

Clarkson revealed at her heaviest she weighed 203 pounds and found herself unrecognizable.

The star explained that she taped a show for her birthday, but when she watched it back at her home in New York, “all of a sudden I paused it and I was like ‘who is f--- is that?’” she recalled.

“You see it and you're like well she’s about to die of a heart attack," she added.

“It’s a weird thing … I never saw that. I was never insecure about it. I was happy. People were like, 'oh, she must not have been happy.' No, I was happy, I just did not see that,” she explained.

Clarkson recalled talking to her manager who has known her for over 15 years, “and she was like, ‘I know, I’m kind of as shocked as you.’ And I think because your people are with you the whole time, so it’s gradual. You don’t even realize.”

Clarkson has previously been open about her health journey, revealing in January that she was diagnosed as pre-diabetic. The “American Idol” alum told People Magazine that same month that she dropped weight by focusing on what she ate and being more active.

“I eat a healthy mix. I dropped weight because I’ve been listening to my doctor — a couple years I didn’t. And 90 percent of the time I’m really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I’m a Texas girl, so I like meat — sorry, vegetarians in the world!” she told the magazine, noting that “walking in the city is quite the workout.”