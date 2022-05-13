Kelly Osbourne is expecting her first child

Kelly Osbourne is pregnant.

“I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why …” Osbourne, 37, wrote on Instagram on Thursday. “I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!”

In the post, the daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne is seen holding a sonogram from a recent doctor’s appointment.

The mom-to-be revealed in February that she is dating her “best friend” and “soulmate” Sidney George Wilson, a DJ.

Last year, Osbourne opened up about wanting kids and feeling “behind” in life due to her struggles with substance abuse.

“As a woman I would have loved to be married and have children by now,” Osbourne confessed on “Red Table Talk” in April 2021.

She noted that her brother, Jack Osbourne, has three daughters. (Jack announced in March that he is expecting his 4th child with his fiancée, Aree Gearhart.)

“I would have loved to have kids by now, but that wasn’t in the cards for me,” Osbourne said. in the “Red Table Talk” interview.“I would have been no kind of mother at all. Because I was that crazy addict that was like, ‘Oh yeah, I’ll stop doing drugs when I get pregnant because I have to.’ Like, that’s insane that I would ever even think that.”

After nearly four years of sobriety, the former “Fashion Police” co-host revealed in April 2021 that she had relapsed but was “back on track.”