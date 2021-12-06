Medina Spirit, horse that failed drug test after 2021 Kentucky Derby victory, dies during workout

Medina Spirit, the 2021 Kentucky Derby-winning horse who failed a drug test earlier this year, died during a workout in California Monday morning.

The horse collapsed while training at the Santa Anita horse racing track, Craig Robertson, attorney for trainer Bob Baffert, confirmed to the Associated Press.

Medina Spirit, a 3-year-old colt, tested positive for betamethasone following the Derby. Betamethasone is a legal medication that is not permitted on race days.

Baffert denied accusations that he drugged the horse following a split urine test, saying the drug was in Medina Spirit’s system due to a topical ointment.

The controversy left a stain on both the legacy of Baffert and Medina Spirit. Baffert was hit with a 2-year suspension from the Churchill Downs track in June.

Baffert sued for additional testing to prove the betamethasone was from the Otomax ointment. The horse's win was not officially disqualified at the time of his death as the investigation was ongoing.

This is a breaking story, please check back for updates.