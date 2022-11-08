Kentucky student in viral video is charged in assault on dorm employee

A senior at the University of Kentucky who was captured on a viral video hurling a racist slur repeatedly and physically attacking two Black students told an arresting officer she has “lots of money” and receives “special treatment,” police said.

Sophia Rosing, 22, who is white, also allegedly bit and kicked an arresting officer who responded to Boyd Hall about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. The officer saw her allegedly drunk and repeatedly using a racial epithet to a group of Black women, according to an arrest report from university police provided Monday to NBC News by the university.

University of Kentucky student Sophia Rosing is seen in a video in which she used a racial slur and attacked two Black students. via Facebook

“I placed the female in custody. I removed her from the area where she continued to repeat the same word,” the report said. “Subject stated that she has lots of money and [gets] special treatment. when I told her to sit back in the chair she kicked me and bit my hand.”

At the time of her arrest, Rosing was not carrying any form of identification and refused to identify herself, the report said. She was arrested on recommended charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offense, second-degree disorderly conduct, fourth-degree assault and third-degree assault on a police officer, the arrest report said.

The Lexington Herald-Leader newspaper reported that Rosing cried during her first court appearance Monday. NBC affiliate WLEX of Lexington reported Rosing’s parents attended the court hearing. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 15, the news outlet reported.

Rosing’s bond was set at $10,000, and she was released from jail late Monday afternoon. She is ordered to have no contact with Boyd Hall, no consumption of alcohol and no contact with the victim, the Herald-Leader reported.

Rosing’s parents could not be reached for comment.

Dillard’s, Rosing's employer, said in a statement on social media that she no longer works there.

Rosing, a senior studying marketing and merchandising, apparel and textiles, is being evaluated by the university in a process called a student conduct review, a university spokesperson said Monday.

“The University strongly condemns this behavior and will not tolerate it under any circumstance. The safety and well-being of our students has been — and will continue to be — our top priority. These actions are deeply antithetical to what we are and what we always want to be as a community,” a university statement said.