LOS ANGELES — Photos have emerged showing the frightening extent to which Kevin Hart's classic Plymouth Barracuda was smashed in the crash that seriously injured him and the car's driver over the weekend.
Hart, 40, the actor and comedian known for starring roles in movies like "Central Intelligence," "Back to School" and "The Upside," underwent back surgery after the 1970 muscle car — which was featured in the 2018 movie "The Fate of the Furious" — rolled into a ditch early Sunday near the Los Angeles suburb of Calabasas.
Hart was a passenger along with two others,including the driver, who also suffered serious back injuries.
At first glance, a photo of the mangled car obtained Tuesday by NBC News would lead you to believe it's a convertible. It's not, as shown by the photo Hart posted on Instagram after he bought it for his 40th birthday in July. The accident sheared off the top above the passenger compartment.
Leland "Pookey" Wigington, the president of Hart's company, HartBeat Productions, said in a statement on Tuesday that Hart "is doing fine after back surgery and is expected to have a full recovery very soon."
His wife, Eniko Hart, said Monday that her husband was "going to be just fine."