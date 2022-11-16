Kevin Spacey charged with 7 new sexual assault allegations

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey is facing seven new sexual assault charges in the U.K., British authorities said Wednesday.

The new charges relate to a number of sexual assaults alleged to have taken place against a man between 2001 to 2004, the Crown Prosecution Service said in a news release.

The CPS said it had also authorized one charge of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

"The authority to charge follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation," the CPS said.

Spacey, 63, has already pleaded not guilty to allegations in the U.K. dating back 17 years, including four charges of sexual assault and one of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Those allegations were related to incidents alleged to have taken place in London and Gloucestershire, a county around 100 miles west of the British capital.

In October, Spacey was found not liable for battery against "Star Trek: Discovery" star Anthony Rapp when Rapp was 14 in the 1980s.

“I’m very grateful to the jury for seeing through these false allegations,” Spacey’s attorney Jennifer Keller said outside the courthouse at the time.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Rapp said he was “deeply grateful for the opportunity to have my case heard before a jury, and I thank the members of the jury for their service.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.