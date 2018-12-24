Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By Janelle Griffith

Kevin Spacey is facing a felony charge for allegedly sexually assaulting the teenage son of a former Boston TV news anchor at a bar in Nantucket, Massachusetts, in July 2016, authorities said Monday.

Spacey is due to be arraigned on a charge of indecent assault and battery at Nantucket District Court on Jan. 7, according to court documents.

The announcement of the charge coincided with the first post on Spacey's official Twitter account in more than a year: A three-minute video titled "Let Me Be Frank," which features Spacey speaking as Frank Underwood, his character from Netflix's "House of Cards."

Spacey's previous most recent post was an October 2017 statement in response to actor Anthony Rapp's accusation that Spacey had made a sexual advance decades earlier, when Rapp was 14.

In the video posted to his account on Monday, Spacey appears to hint at the allegations.

“You trusted me even though you knew you shouldn’t,” Spacey says in the video, filmed as he stands in a kitchen wearing a Santa Claus print apron. He later adds, "Soon enough you will know the full truth."

Spacey also appears to address the decision to kill off his character on “House of Cards."

“Despite all the poppycock, the animosity, the headlines, the impeachment without a trial. Despite everything," he says in the video. "Despite even my own death, I feel surprisingly good and my confidence grows each day that soon enough you will know the full truth.”

The Nantucket sexual assault claim against Spacey surfaced last year. Heather Unruh, a former anchor for Boston WCVB-TV, held a press conference in November 2017 where she said that her son was groped by Spacey in July 2016 while working at The Club Car in Nantucket. Her son was 18 at the time of the alleged incident.

"The complainant has shown a tremendous amount of courage in coming forward," Mitchell Garabedian, an attorney for the accuser, said in a statement Monday. "Let the facts be presented, the relevant law applied and a just and fair verdict rendered."

Spacey, 59, was fired by Netflix in November 2017 as sexual assault accusations surfaced. Spacey also lost a role in a Ridley Scott film.

A representative for Spacey did not immediately return NBC News' request for comment. Netflix declined to comment on Spacey's video.