Kevin Spacey formally charged with sexual assault in U.K.

Actor Kevin Spacey was formally charged Monday with four counts of sexual assault against three men, London's Metropolitan Police said in a news release.

Spacey was also charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent, police said. He's due to appear in Westminster Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Spacey said in a statement last month that he will "voluntarily appear in the U.K. as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence."

Two assaults against one person are alleged to have happened in London in March 2005, Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service said last month.

Another assault is alleged to have happened in London in August 2008. The same alleged victim also reported the allegation of sexual activity without consent, also in August 2008.

The sexual assault is alleged to have happened in April 2013 in Gloucestershire, a county around 100 miles west of London.

Spacey was removed from his starring role in Netflix’s “House of Cards” in November 2017 as sexual assault and misconduct allegations against him mounted.

Actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making sexual advances toward him three decades ago, when Rapp was 14 years old.

A judge ruled last week that Spacey must stand trial in a New York federal court after Rapp filed a lawsuit accusing him of the assault.

Rapp’s allegations were first made public in an article by BuzzFeed News in 2017.

Spacey said in a statement on Twitter that he didn’t remember the alleged incident involving Rapp, but he wrote: “If I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.”

Days later, filmmaker Tony Montana told Radar Online that Spacey groped him at a bar in Los Angeles in 2003. And Mexican actor Roberto Cavazos said he encountered Spacey at the Old Vic theater in London, where Spacey was the artistic director from 2004 until 2015. Cavazos said Spacey would frequent the theater’s bar and “squeeze whoever caught his attention.”

Later that year, the Old Vic said it had received 20 allegations of “inappropriate behavior” against Spacey during his time there. Spacey started acting at the theater in the 1990s.

At the time, Spacey’s publicist said he “is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment.”

In 2018, Spacey was charged with indecent assault in Nantucket, Massachusetts, in an incident involving the teenage son of a former Boston TV news anchor. Spacey pleaded not guilty, and the charge was dropped when the alleged victim withdrew a civil lawsuit.