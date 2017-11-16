Part of the controversial Keystone Pipeline was shut down Thursday after more than 200,000 gallons of oil leaked in South Dakota, the state and the company that runs the pipeline said Thursday.

Brian Walsh, an environmental scientist for the Ground Water Quality Program of the state Department of Environment and Natural Resources, told NBC News that TransCanada, the Calgary-based company that operates the Canada-to-Texas line, reported the leak Thursday morning in a sparsely populated area of Marshall County, near Amherst in the northeastern part of the state.

A TransCanada Keystone Pipeline pump station outside Steele City, Nebraska, in March 2014. Lane Hickenbottom / Reuters file

In a statement, TransCanada said the pipeline was shut off from Hardisty in the Canadian province of Alberta to Cushing, Oklahoma, and to Wood River and Patoka in Illinois. The southern leg of the system, which stretches to the Mississippi Gulf Coast, remains open, it said.

The company said it detected a drop in pressure overnight and safely shut off the stretches of pipeline within 15 minutes at about 6 a.m. (7 a.m. ET). It estimated the leak at 5,000 barrels, or about 210,000 gallons, but provided no information on a possible cause or when the pipeline might reopen.

Walsh said the oil appeared to be contained to an agricultural area and hadn't reached any bodies of water.

We are currently responding to an incident in Amherst, SD. We have activated emergency response procedures and dispatched ground crews to assess the situation. https://t.co/oFyyU5YYo0 — TransCanada (@TransCanada) November 16, 2017

The leak comes four days before Nebraska officials are scheduled to vote on whether to approve a 275-mile-long extension of the project through the state. State approval is needed after President Donald Trump revived the project, called Keystone XL, even though it had been rejected by the Obama administration.

"The Nebraska Public Service Commission needs to take a close look at this spill," said Rachel Rye Butler, head of the Democracy Campaign for the environmental group Greenpeace USA, who said approval would be "a thumbs-up to likely spills in the future."