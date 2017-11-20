Keystone XL pipeline gets approval from Nebraska regulator

The Keystone XL pipeline cleared a major hurdle on Monday after a Nebraska regulator approved an alternate route for the $8 billion project.

The Nebraska Public Service Commission voted to approve TransCanada Corp.’s Keystone XL pipeline in a 3-2 decision that cleared a regulatory hurdle for the proposed 1,179-mile pipeline that would link Canada's Alberta oil sands to U.S. refineries.

A TransCanada Keystone Pipeline pump station operates outside Steele City, Nebraska March 10, 2014. Lane Hickenbottom / Reuters file

The five-member commission rejected TransCanada's preferred route and opted for one of the alternative routes that moves the pipeline farther east.

The landowners who are in the way of the approved pipeline now need to be contacted in order for the project to move forward.

One commissioner, Crystal Rhoades, explained she voted “no” for six reasons, the first being “the route violates the due process of landowners. There are at least 40 landowners along the approved route who may not even know that their land is in this pipeline’s path. Since they might not know that they are in the path of the pipeline, they may not have participated in this proceeding.”

The decision comes days after part of the existing controversial pipeline spilled more than 200,000 gallons of oil in South Dakota. TransCanada Corp. said in a statement Friday that the incident was "controlled" and that there was no risk to public safety.

On Sunday, the company said that "work continues to progress at the Amherst incident site. There are now approximately 150 people on-site, working around-the-clock, on clean-up and remediation activities." The leak was first reported Thursday.

The project was rejected by President Barack Obama in 2015 over environmental concerns, but President Donald Trump revived the project in March.

Opponents of the project have vowed legal action and protests if it were approved.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.