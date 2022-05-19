Kidnapped woman saved after leaving note at KFC asking for help

A KFC worker in Tennessee helped rescue an allegedly kidnapped woman after she left a note at the restaurant "begging for help," police said.

The woman left the note at the fast-food chain at 6262 Winchester Road in Memphis on Sunday evening, prompting a KFC employee to call police.

Officers arrived at the scene just after 5 p.m. and found the victim and a man named Diego Glay, her boyfriend, who matched the descriptions provided by the KFC employee, according to the arrest affidavit.

When officers approached them, Glay fled on foot.

A foot chase ensued and he was shortly after apprehended.

The victim came to Tennessee by Greyhound bus from another state to meet Glay, but the couple got into an argument and when she attempted to leave him several times he refused to let her go, police said in a news release.

“Glay held her physically against her will with physical assaults, threats and being armed with a handgun," Memphis police said.

The woman told police that Glay had been physically abusive towards her by punching her in the face and when she attempted to leave him he took her phone and kept her from leaving his sight for days at a time, the arrest affidavit stated.

Glay, 23, was charged with kidnapping and evading arrest.

He is being held in Shelby County Jail on bond set at $35,000. NBC News has reached out to his lawyer for comment on the charges.

His preliminary hearing is set for June 1.