The search for missing Northern California girl Kiely Rodni came to a sad conclusion on Monday when law enforcement officials said remains found in a submerged car are "more than likely" the 16-year-old.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the matter as an accident, officials said.

The vehicle was found Sunday in Prosser Lake, in Truckee about 35 miles west of Reno, Nevada, by Adventures With Purpose, a private collective of divers who had been helping in the search.

"We have located a decedent inside the vehicle. We believe it is our missing person," Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon told reporters. "We have not been able to positive identify (the victim), but it’s more than likely where we are today."

16-year-old Kiely Rodni. Placer County Sheriff's Office / via Facebook

Television news crews captured footage Sunday of what appeared to be a silver SUV being pulled from the water.

Searchers had been looking for Rodni and her car, a silver 2013 Honda CRV, for weeks.

Volunteer searchers shared footage of the submerged SUV on Monday, appearing to show a California license plate that matches Rodni’s SUV.

Rodni had last been seen on Aug. 6, along with hundreds of other partying teens at the nearby Prosser Family Campground, at an area known as "The Sanctuary" in Truckee.

The girl vanished, seemingly without a trace, and authorities initially worried their search was slowed by witnesses hesitating to come forward due to underage drinking that had possibly taken place at the gathering.

During the search for Rodni, Placer County Sheriff’s officials said they only wanted information about the missing girl — and had no interest in arresting or prosecuting minors who might have been drinking or using drugs at the party.

Adventures With Purpose on Monday thanked local law enforcement for allowing them to join the search for Rodni.

Later this week, those divers plan to take their equipment to Selma, California, in hopes of finding 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes, who hasn't been seen since Aug. 6.

The team also hopes to assist San Luis Obispo law enforcement officers in their search for Annette Adams, who was last heard from on April 25.

“Hug your loved ones a little tighter. Take the time to take time as we never know when it’ll be our last opportunity to do so. I hope, as tragic as this outcome turned out to be, that this will carry on so that we are able to to help the next family we did here," diver Nick Rinn said.

“Please keep the Rodni family in your thoughts and prayers as we are,” he said.