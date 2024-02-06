Killer Mike blames confusion and 'over-zealous security guard' for Grammys arrest

Rapper Killer Mike has broken his silence after he was dramatically led out of the Grammys and arrested on Sunday after winning three awards, blaming an "over-zealous security guard" for the incident.

He was pictured being led away in handcuffs and the LAPD said that the 48-year-old rapper, whose real name is Michael Render, was arrested after an alleged "physical altercation" during the pre-televised section of Sunday’s show.

He said in a statement sent to NBC News that fans had been in touch to signal their support, but Render appeared to put the incident down to a misunderstanding.

"I greatly appreciate the concern and support, but I am better than OK. As you can imagine, there was a lot going and there was some confusion around which door my team and I should enter," he said.

"We experienced an over-zealous security guard but my team and I have the upmost [sic] confidence that I will ultimately be cleared of all wrongdoing," the artist continued.

"Until that time, keep listening to ‘Michael,’ and keep going after your dreams."

Render was booked on suspicion of misdemeanor battery, and then released at 8:37 p.m. PST (11:37 ET). He is due to appear in court on Feb. 29, according to jail records.

He had just won three awards: Best rap performance, best rap song and best rap album, for last year's "Michael," his sixth album. Render, from Atlanta, is also known for his work as half of hip-hop duo Run the Jewels.

Render's statement also thanked the Grammys voting committee for recognizing his work. "We are incredibly proud and are basking in this moment," he said.

He also revealed that his son has found a donor match for a new kidney after a yearslong wait, news that was delivered to the family the day after his Grammys win. "Obviously, we are elated," he said.