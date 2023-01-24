The killings of 7 in Half Moon Bay labeled as an act of 'workplace violence'

The slayings of seven people, gunned down in a small Northern California city, was an act of "workplace violence" that targeted members of the "migrant community," officials said Tuesday.

Suspect Chunli Zhao, a 66-year-old resident of Half Moon Bay, worked at Mountain Mushroom Farm, one of two agricultural businesses where workers were killed on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

“The only known connection between the victims and the suspect is that they may have been co-workers," San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus told reporters in nearby Redwood City. "All of the evidence we have points to this being the instance of workplace violence."

Zhao was arrested in the parking lot of a nearby sheriff’s substation shortly after the attacks.

“The semi-automatic handgun was legally purchased and owned,” Corpus said.

Sheriff's investigators also said they're struggling to notify loved ones of victims who were described as "members of the migrant community," who were of Asian and Hispanic descent.

“As some of these victims were members of our migrant community, this represents a unique challenge when it comes to notifications (of survivors) and identifications,” Corpus said.

While investigators did not immediately disclose what, if any, criminal record Zhao might have, it didn't rise to any level of significant concern, officials said.

“I will say there were no specific indicators that would have led us to believe that he was capable of something like this and he was not known to us," sheriff's Capt. Eamonn Allen said.

Zhao is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Wednesday afternoon.

District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe called Monday's attack the worst in San Mateo County history.

"We've never had one in this county of this many deaths ... at one time," the prosecutor said. "So it's a very hectic scene."

The Half Moon Bay attacks were in the middle of a horrific 48-hours period of gun violence across California and the nation.

"Jill and I are praying for those killed and injured in the latest tragic shooting in Half Moon Bay, California," President Joe Biden said in a White House statement issued Tuesday. "For the second time in recent days, California communities are mourning the loss of loved ones in a senseless act of gun violence.

While the provenance of weapons used in these recent California attacks is not known, Half Moon Bay Mayor Deborah Penrose speculated the guns might have come from out of state.

"California is a relatively safe place to be," Penrose told NBC Bay Area on Tuesday. "But you can go to a gun store in Nevada and carry that gun from Nevada into California. It's a federal issue."