Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian, who built a business empire as a reality TV star, filed for divorce on Friday from her husband of nearly seven years, rapper Kanye West, multiple sources confirmed.

A representative for Kardashian and a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Superior Court both confirmed the filing.

Their now-pending divorce wasn't a surprise to reality TV fans, as the pair had been living apart, NBC's "Today" reported in January.

Kardashian disclosed over the summer that the couple had been struggling with West's bi-polar disorder.

She and the multi-Grammy winner West, 43, tied the knot during an elaborate 2014 ceremony in Florence, Italy, about a year after her divorce from former NBA star Kris Humphries was finalized.

He famously rented out AT&T Park, home of the San Francisco Giants, to propose. He popped the question just ahead of his "Yeezus" concert in San Jose.

For years, Kardashian, 40, has been the star hit E! reality series "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" and other spinoffs of the franchise, chronicling the day-to-day, often dramatic, lives of her extended, affluent Southern California family.

She's the daughter of Kris Jenner and late Los Angeles attorney Robert Kardashian, best known as a friend and lawyer for former football great O.J. Simpson.

