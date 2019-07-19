Breaking News Emails
Reality television star Kim Kardashian West thanked President Donald Trump and senior members of his administration Thursday in the wake of reports they had stepped in to try to get the rapper A$AP Rocky released from a Swedish jail.
In a Twitter post Thursday afternoon, Kardashian West linked to a TMZ report that said "President Trump is very much aware of A$AP Rocky's legal sitch in Sweden — and he's got his team working to get him freed ... thanks in part to Kim K and Kanye West."
She thanked Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, and "everyone involved" with what she called "the efforts to Free ASAP Rocky."
Kardashian West and many other prominent figures have publicly called on Sweden to free Rocky, who was detained early this month in connection with a street fight in Stockholm late last month.
NBC News has not confirmed the TMZ report. Kardashian West did not comment on the part of the report that said she and her husband, Kanye West, personally lobbied the administration on Rocky's behalf.
Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, and three other people were detained on "probable grounds for serious assault" in Stockholm on July 3, a day after he headlined the Smash x Stadion hip-hop festival.
A court ruled that Rocky was a flight risk after he and members of his entourage were alleged to have been involved in the brawl June 30 in which authorities said a person was beaten and cut with broken bottles.
In videos posted to Rocky's Instagram account, he and members of his entourage are seen arguing with two men on the street, telling the men to stop following them. In one of the clips, Rocky can be heard telling one of the men: "Listen, we don't want to fight y'all. We not trying to go to jail."
Prosecutors have until Friday morning to decide whether Rocky will be formally charged.
In May 2018, Kardashian West met with the president at the White House to discuss prison reform and a possible pardon for Alice Marie Johnson, who was more than two decades into a life sentence for a first-time conviction in a drug-trafficking case.
Trump commuted Johnson's sentence a month later.