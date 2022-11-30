Kim Kardashian and Ye’s divorce is settled

Kim Kardashian’s divorce from Ye was finalized Tuesday, with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West agreeing to pay her $200,000 a month in child support, court documents show.

According to settlement papers filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Ye agreed to begin paying Kardashian next month for their four children, all of whom are under 10.

The settlement was first reported by TMZ.

The two will share joint custody, and he will still be responsible for covering half of their private school tuition, college expenses and medical and dental bills, according to the documents.

Ye's lawyer didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday night. Kardashian's lawyer declined to comment.

The couple married in 2014. Kardashian filed for divorce last year, claiming in court documents that Ye’s social media posts about their family were “misinformation” that caused her emotional distress.

Ye challenged the validity of their prenuptial agreement and Kardashian's misinformation claims. In court documents, a lawyer for Ye described Kardashian’s assertion as “double hearsay” and said she couldn’t prove he wrote the posts.

A judge declared Kardashian “legally single” in March after having allowed her to separate the divorce proceedings and settle her legal name and marital status first. Tuesday’s settlement dealt with their assets, finances and custody arrangements.

Former President Donald Trump dined last week with Ye and Nick Fuentes, a white supremacist who arrived with him. Trump has said he didn't know Fuentes or his background.

The dinner at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida has been criticized by some Republicans and condemned by the White House.

A representative for Ye didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The three met after a series of antisemitic comments prompted social media platforms to restrict Ye's accounts and companies to cut business ties with him.

Ye returned to Twitter this month with a one-word post — "Shalom" — followed by a smiley face.