Kim Potter, a former officer in Minnesota charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, a Black man, in April during a traffic stop captured on police video, took to the witness stand Friday in her own defense.

Potter, wearing a yellow cardigan and blouse, was called by the defense and began her highly-anticipated testimony in front of her mother, husband and brother, she said.

Potter said while an elementary student, an officer visited her school to talk about bicycle safety. The moment influenced her life, Potter said.

"He really influenced me as a youngster that the police were good people and I wanted to be something like that some day," she said.

Potter, 49, who is white, is charged with first-and-second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 fatal shooting of the 20-year-old Wright. Her attorneys argue she mistakenly fired her handgun, confusing it with a stun gun.

Bodycam video captured Potter shouting, “I’ll tase you!” and “Taser, Taser, Taser!” before she fired once.

Police body cam video footage of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter reacting after a traffic stop in which Daunte Wright was shot on April 11, 2021. Court TV / via AP Pool

The trial began Dec. 8. Prosecutors on Thursday rested their case against Potter.

The defense has called the shooting a horrific mistake, but have also asserted that Potter would have been within her rights to use deadly force because Wright might have dragged another officer, then-Sgt. Mychal Johnson, with his car.

Her former boss, Timothy Gannon, a defense witness, who testified he was Brooklyn Center’s Police Chief from September 2015 until April, said he viewed Potter’s bodycam video of the shooting the day it occurred. Gannon also testified he later saw video from a patrol vehicle, which captured the incident from another perspective.

“When I viewed both camera angles, and had all the data in front of me, I saw no violation,” Gannon said. He added the footage showed no violation of “policy, procedure law,” which encompasses use-of-force laws.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Gannon said, political pressures mounted and he was forced “to resign in lieu of termination” because he refused to immediately fire Potter.

Potter’s defense lawyers also called multiple witnesses, many of whom were her former colleagues, who testified about her professionalism and reputation as a peaceful officer.

Also on Thursday, defense witness Stephen Ijames, a former assistant police chief in Springfield, Missouri, testified officers who stopped Wright were legally bound to arrest him after discovering a warrant for an outstanding weapons violation.

He also said officers had to assume that Wright “very likely could have a gun” because he had one in the past, and that it would have been a “dereliction of duty” for them not to have tried to arrest him.

Use-of-force expert Seth Stoughton, a professor at the University of South Carolina School of Law, testified Wednesday for the prosecution that if it appeared Wright was going to drive away, shooting a gun or deploying a stun gun would have made things worse because he could have been incapacitated and his vehicle could have become a weapon.

Earlier this week, testimony focused on the police department’s use-of-force policies and procedures that Potter was required to follow.

Wright was pulled over in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center for having expired licensed plate tags and an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror.

Daunte Wright was shot and killed by Brooklyn Center police during a traffic stop. Courtesy Wright Family

Potter, a 26-year police veteran, was trying to stop Wright after he pulled away and got back in his car as officers tried to arrest him on a warrant for a weapons charge.

Potter resigned two days after the fatal shooting. She posted a $100,000 bond in April and was released from the Hennepin County jail.

Wright’s death occurred while Derek Chauvin was on trial in nearby Minneapolis in George Floyd’s death, which prompted several nights of angry protests in Brooklyn Center.

Brooklyn Center Police Department Commander Garett Flesland testified Tuesday about the department’s use-of-force policies and requirements for candidates, saying officers must take an oath. The policy says an officer’s fundamental duty is to serve the community, and Flesland said, “I believe that’s the core of what we do. We serve and protect.”

He said officers must have the ability to make effective decisions under pressure, and that Potter was aware of the policies even as they evolved over the years.

On Monday, prosecutors put the differences between Potter’s handgun and her stun gun on display for jurors.

Sam McGinnis, a senior special agent with the state’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, testified that Potter’s duty belt had holsters that require an officer to take deliberate actions to release the weapons. The gun holster has a snap, while the stun gun holster has a lever. The handgun, which is black, is also twice as heavy as the yellow stun gun, McGinnis said.

Stun guns have different triggers, grips and safety mechanisms, McGinnis testified. He said the weapon also has a laser and LED lights that display before it is fired, which he demonstrated for the jury, while the handgun does not.

McGinnis also testified that Potter didn’t perform a function test on her stun gun at the start of her shift. Although the Brooklyn Center Police Department’s policy is that officers are supposed to do the test, McGinnis acknowledged under cross-examination that he didn’t check to see how widely the department’s officers complied.

After Wright was shot, his car drove away and collided seconds later with an oncoming car. Any injuries from the crash were insignificant in terms of what caused Wright’s death, Dr. Lorren Jackson, an assistant Hennepin County medical examiner, testified Monday.

Jackson also testified that Potter’s bullet caused injuries to Wright’s heart and lungs and those caused his death. He said one can survive such injuries for only “seconds to minutes.” The case is being heard by a mostly white jury.

State sentencing guidelines call for just over seven years in prison upon conviction of first-degree manslaughter and four years for second-degree, though prosecutors have said they plan to push for longer sentences.