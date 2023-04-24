Kim Potter, the Minnesota officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright, released from prison

MINNEAPOLIS — Kim Potter, the Minnesota police officer who mistook her gun for a Taser and killed Daunte Wright in 2021, was released from prison early Monday.

The Minnesota Department of Corrections said Potter was set free around 4 a.m. “out of an abundance of caution.”

The department confirmed Friday she would be released Monday but declined to say what time out of security concerns.

Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter testifies at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis on Dec. 17, 2021. Potter was freed from prison on Monday. Court TV via AP file

Potter, a white officer for a suburban Minneapolis department, fatally shot Wright, 20, who was Black, during a traffic stop in April 2021.

The shooting happened during the trial of Derek Chauvin, the officer who killed George Floyd, and Wright’s death set off several days of protests.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.