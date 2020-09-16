Just before the U.S. marked the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, the police officers, firefighters and construction workers who risked their lives and compromised their health toiling at ground zero won what could be called coronavirus insurance.

After months of negotiations with the lawyers for the ailing heroes, the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund (VCF) agreed last week to amend the guidelines to make sure that if a worker dies of Covid-19 their kin will still be able to apply for compensation.

The change was posted on Sept. 9, said Nicole Navas Oxman, a spokeswoman for the Department of Justice.

Covid-19 has killed nearly 200,000 people in the U.S. and sickened more than 6.6 million others, according to the latest NBC News tally. And it has led to the deaths of dozens of already-ailing 9/11 first responders and construction workers, their advocates said.

The guarantee that ground zero workers felled by the coronavirus can still apply for compensation appears in the frequently-asked-questions section of the fund’s website in response to the query, “If an individual with an eligible 9/11 illness passes away, and the death certificate lists Covid-19 as the cause of death, will this affect the VCF’s evaluation of a wrongful death claim filed on the victim’s behalf?”

New York City attorney Michael Barasch, who represents some 20,000 people with ground zero-related illnesses, hailed the fund’s special master Rupa Bhattacharyya “for recognizing the tragically deadly impact of Covid-19 on first responders and survivors.

“She has agreed with our contention that if someone has an underlying 9/11 illness and dies of Covid-19, that she will recognize it as a 9/11-related death,” Barasch said in a statement to NBC News. “Too many families who fought through cancer or severe respiratory diseases have lost a parent or a child or a sister or a brother to this terrible global pandemic. With weakened immune systems and breathing problems, 9/11 community members are uniquely vulnerable.”

Barasch said more than 100 of the first responders and survivors he represents have been felled by the coronavirus.

Bhattacharyya’s decision, Barasch said, “will provide peace of mind and financial security to hundreds — and God forbid thousands — of grieving 9/11 families who are now in the most difficult of situations.”

Asked if any compensation claims had been denied for anybody who was both a Covid-19 and ground zero victim, a spokesman for Barasch, Patrick Rheaume, said he wasn’t sure.

“My best guess is there hadn’t been time to adjudicate such claims yet,” Rheaume said in an email.

The VCF was created to compensate any person (or heir) who “suffered physical harm or was killed as a result of the terrorist-related aircraft crashes of September 11, 2001, or the debris removal efforts that took place in the immediate aftermath of those crashes.”

The original fund, which was in operation from 2001 to 2004, was reactivated by then-President Barack Obama in January 2011 when he signed the Zadroga Act. With more and more ailing workers and survivors coming forward with claims, it was reauthorized twice more — the final time by Trump in July 2019. That extended the deadline for filing new claims to October 2090 and “appropriates such funds as may be necessary to pay off all approved claims,” the fund’s website says.

The VCF site has also been translated into Mandarin, Polish and Spanish, which are the mother tongues of the dozens of other workers who spent months working in “the pit.”

Meanwhile, the country continues to grapple with the coronavirus crisis that is still claiming more than 800 lives a day and infecting thousands of Americans.

President Donald Trump, accused of lying to the American public about the severity of the pandemic and downplaying the danger, insisted Tuesday he actually “up-played it” and practically dared an already dis-believing country to agree.

But seven months ago, Trump was caught on tape privately telling reporter Bob Woodward that the coronavirus was “deadly stuff,” and now the U.S. leads the world in total numbers of deaths and confirmed cases.

The U.S. accounts for over a fifth of the world’s 936,156 fatalities and a fifth of the more than 29.6 million cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University Covid-19 dashboard.

