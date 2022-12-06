IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Dec. 6, 2022, 1:34 AM UTC
Kirstie Alley, 'Cheers' star, dies at 71

The actor had recently learned she had cancer, her family said.
Kirstie Alley in 1988.NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images file
By Phil Helsel

Actor Kirstie Alley, known for her role in the sitcom “Cheers,” has died after a recent diagnosis of cancer, her family said in a statement Monday. She was 71.

The cancer was only recently discovered, her family said.

"She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead," the statement said. "As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother."

Alley played bar manager Rebecca Howe in "Cheers."

