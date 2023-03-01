KISS announces a final extension to their ‘End of the Road’ farewell tour

Legendary rock band Kiss has announced their final tour dates, taking a spin across North America and ending with a final bow in New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

The “End of the Road Tour" lists 19 shows, kicking off on Oct. 29 in Austin, Texas, hitting stops in California, Washington, Illinois and Canada, and closing with two final shows in New York City on Dec. 1 and 2.

The iconic rockers, who kicked off their career in New York City, said ending their tour in Manhattan will bring their careers full circle.

“KISS was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago. It will be a privilege and honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started,” the band said.

The band’s line up includes two original members, Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, along with drummer Eric Singer and guitarist Tommy Thayer. Some of the band's biggest hits include “I Was Made for Lovin’ You,” “Rock and Roll All Nite,” “Detroit Rock City” and “Heaven’s On Fire”

Tickets go on presale March 6.