Knicks legend Patrick Ewing out of the hospital after testing positive for coronavirus

Basketball legend and Georgetown University coach Patrick Ewing has been released from the hospital and is resting at home after testing positive for coronavirus, his family said Monday.

“I want to thank all of the doctors and hospital staff for taking care of my father during his stay, as well as everyone who has reached out with thoughts and prayers to us and since his diagnosis,” his son Patrick Ewing Jr. said in a statement.

“My father is now home and getting better. We’ll continue to watch his symptoms and follow the CDC guidelines. I hope everyone continues to stay safe and protect yourselves and your loved ones.”

The elder Ewing, inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008, revealed Friday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus was being treated at a local hospital.

Ewing, 57, just completed his third season as head basketball coach at his alma mater. No other members of that team or staff have tested positive, Georgetown said.

The 7-foot center played 17 seasons in the NBA, 15 for the New York Knicks. He was an 11-time NBA All-Star.

No Knicks player has ever scored more points, grabbed more rebounds or blocked more shots than Ewing.

He's the all-time leader in rebounds and blocked shots at Georgetown and No. 2 in career scoring.