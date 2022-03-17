What we know about the people killed in New Mexico college golf team crash

Six golfers and a coach from a New Mexico university team were killed Tuesday when a pickup swerved head-on into their lane and hit the van they were traveling in from a tournament in West Texas.

Two of the University of the Southwest students survived and were in critical condition after being airlifted to a Lubbock hospital.

The students killed were 18 to 22 years old and from Portugal, Mexico, Texas, Colorado and New Mexico, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, who identified them.

The pickup's driver, Henrich Siemens, 38, and a 13-year-old passenger, were also killed.

"The USW campus community is shocked and saddened today as we mourn the loss of members of our university family," the private Christian school near the Texas state line said in a statement.

Here's what we know about the victims:

Tyler James, 26, was in his first season leading the men's and women's golf program at the University of the Southwest. James had previously coached and recruited at other schools, including East Texas Baptist University, where he helped turn the golf teams into top competitors, according to a school biography.

Walt Williams, golf coach at Midland College, described James' death as "very tragic."

"He was a wonderful young man and was already building a nice program at USW," Williams said in a statement.

Laci Stone, 18, was recalled by her high school golf coach, Colby Schniederjan, as one of his favorite kids — someone who was hardworking and optimistic, with a great smile that could light up the room.

"She joked and sang and lived life to the fullest, and it’s going to be really hard not to have her around anymore," he said.

Schniederjan, who coached Stone for her sophomore, junior and senior years at Nocona High School, said the tight-knit community a couple hours northwest of Dallas was "devastated" by her death.

Travis Garcia, 19, was a freshman from Pleasanton, Texas, studying criminal justice with hopes of working or the Secret Service someday, according to an athlete profile on the university's website.

Jackson Zinn, 22, was a Colorado junior who was majoring in hospital management and minoring in sports management, according to his university bio.

Karisa Raines, 21, was a junior from Fort Stockton, Texas, who was studying biology and aimed to work as a forensic scientist, according to USW.

Mauricio Sanchez, 19, was a freshman at the New Mexico school, according to a student profile.

Tiago Sousa, 18, was a freshman at the university, the school said on its athletics page.

Dayton Price, 19, and Hayden Underhill, 20, both of Ontario, Canada, were in critical condition.