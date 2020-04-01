Kobe Bryant's book 'The Wizenard Series: Season One' released

The latest installment in Kobe Bryant's "The Wizenard" book series was released on Tuesday, the late NBA player's widow revealed in an Instagram post.
"Welcome back to Dren! We hope you are all ready to catch up with the West Bottom Badgers for another magical basketball season," Vanessa Bryant wrote in the caption. The same post was shared on Kobe Bryant's Instagram account.
"The Wizenard Series: Season One" is a supernatural young adult novel that follows Reggie, a basketball player hoping to become the best. But the gym he trains at is "working against him in magical ways," a description of the book reads on Bryant's Granity Studios website.
Granity Studios publishes the series and was also behind his Academy Award-winning short film, "Dear Basketball."
"Reggie has never felt destined for greatness. He dreams about basketball brilliance all day and night, but the hard truth is that he’s a benchwarmer for the West Bottom Badgers, the worst team in the league. Even their mysterious new coach, Rolabi Wizenard, can’t seem to help them end their losing streak," it reads.
The book is a follow-up to "The Wizenard Series: Training Camp," which became a New York Times bestseller.
Bryant collaborated on the series with author Wesley King.
In an interview last month, King told People that the former Los Angeles Lakers star wanted to create a young adult book series in hopes of inspiring people to push forward through their obstacles.
“It almost sounds cliché, but he’d say, ‘If one kid picks this book up and finds the faith in himself to persevere, we did our job … We’re doing this for that one kid,’” he said. “Kobe really believed that.”
King said in a tweet Tuesday that "The Wizenard Series: Season One" is "about chasing your dreams."
"Bittersweet without my collaborator, but grateful to see the words live on," he posted.
Bryant died in a Jan. 26 helicopter crash in California with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others.