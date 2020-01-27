ARDMORE, PA. — Before he was a Laker, Kobe Bryant was an Ace.
And a day after the NBA legend was killed with his daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles, the Home of the Aces — Lower Merion High School outside of Philadelphia — was in mourning.
This was where Bryant took his first steps towards superstardom, where his prowess on the basketball court caught the eye of NBA scouts and propelled him into a professional career straight out of high school.
This was where, all morning long, a shrine consisting of flowers, jerseys, Lakers caps, a Bryant bobble head doll or two, and dozens of basketballs, grew outside the gym that bears Bryant’s name, and which he helped fund.
“He would come back every year or so with gym shoes and other gear for the team,” said Neil Gilmour, whose now-grown sons played basketball at the school. “This was his alma mater. He didn’t go to college. He was too good a basketball player.”
Gilmour then removed the maroom LM cap he was wearing and laid that and a bouquet of purple flowers on the shrine.
“I had to come and pay my respects," he said.
LeRoi Leviston, who coaches basketball at nearby Malvern Prep, called Bryant an “icon.”
“He was the reason I fell in love with basketball,” he said, his voice cracking a little.
As Leviston spoke, somber students walked past, glancing over at the shrine and the mourners gathered there.
Amy Buckman, a spokeswoman for the school district, said they have counsellors on hand to help the students who might need comforting.
“We had 33 seconds of silence for Kobe this morning,” said Buckman. “Why 33? That was the number on his jersey.”
Bryant landed at Lower Merion after his family moved back to the U.S. from Italy, where his father Joe Bryant played professional basketball.
By the time he graduated in 1996, Bryant had led school to a state championship and made an enduring mark on Lower Merion High School. And the experience left a mark on him too.
“Lower Merion and everything associated with it made me who I am,” Bryant said in 2016, according to USA Today.
Two pictures of Bryant are now displayed on the walls of the gymnasium he helped build and there is a 1,000-point banner that bears his name (he scored 2,883 points for his high school team) that is kept in a safe place rather than on display.
So enduring is Bryant’s legacy that when the Aces fall behind, rival fans taunted them with chants of “You need Kobe.”
"He's been the star here for a long, long time," Gilmour said. "And now he's gone. It's such a tragedy."