Singer Alicia Keys, host of the Grammy Awards on Sunday night, took a moment as the ceremony got underway to reflect on the deaths of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who died in a helicopter crash Sunday.
"Earlier today, Los Angeles, America and the whole wide world lost a hero," Keys said after show-opener Lizzo performed in the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where Bryant played for the Lakers. "We're literally standing here in the house that Kobe Bryant built.
"Right now, Kobe and his daughter, Gianna, and all those who have been tragically lost today are in our hearts, our spirit, our prayers," she continued.
Keys asked "everyone to take a moment and just hold them inside of you."
She was then joined on stage by Boyz II Men for a performance of the R&B group's song, "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye."
Bryant, 41, and Gianna, 13, were killed Sunday morning in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Authorities said they believe nine people died in the crash.
Fans gathered outside Staples Center, after hearing of Bryant’s death.