Starting Monday, Krispy Kreme is offering customers an extra incentive to get vaccinated — a free Original Glazed doughnut to those who present their vaccine card at any Krispy Kreme store in the U.S.

And it isn’t just a one-time offer — those with vaccine cards can return every single day for free donuts through the end of 2021.

On its website, the company says those who want the free treat must present a Covid-19 vaccination record card indicating that they have received at least one shot of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, or the single shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The company will not honor vaccine stickers.

“Providing free Original Glazed doughnuts to those who get vaccinated is just another gesture that we hope sweetens people’s lives as the country accelerates to put this virus behind us,” the company said in a statement to NBC News.

Krispy Kreme offers up to four hours of paid time off to its employees to facilitate them getting vaccinated. The company is also planning on sending free donuts to select vaccination centers throughout the country in the coming weeks to “support health care workers and volunteers who are helping administer vaccines.”

“We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible and we want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them,” Dave Skena, chief marketing officer of Krispy Kreme, said in a press release.

The offer is only redeemable in-store or drive- thru. No online orders or deliveries will be accepted.

Krispy Kreme is also offering customers a free Original Glazed doughnut and a medium brewed coffee at participating US locations every Monday from March 29 to May 24. The company hopes this will help “get their week off to a good start in these tough times.”

Krispy Kreme has 369 stores in the U.S.