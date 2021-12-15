Kroger grocery chain to end paid Covid-19 leave for unvaccinated employees

The large Kroger grocery store company will end a special paid Covid-19 leave for unvaccinated employees and will charge some $50 a month if they remain unprotected, the company said Tuesday.

The Wall Street Journal earlier Tuesday reported the changes in policy for the Cincinnati-based company that has stores in 35 states.

Kroger said unvaccinated workers who get Covid-19 will no longer be eligible for special paid leave that it put in place last year. The paid leave will still be offered to vaccinated workers who get breakthrough cases.

Salaried workers who are unvaccinated and who are in a company healthcare plan will also be charged a $50 “monthly health insurance surcharge” starting Jan. 1.

“We created and amended several workplace policies at the onset of the pandemic to support our associates during immense uncertainty,” Kroger said in a statement. “The administration of the vaccine to our associates has been an integral part of our efforts and continues to be a focus.”

The company has not said how many of its employees are fully vaccinated, and would not disclose that number Tuesday.

Kroger is the largest traditional grocery store chain in the country and has nearly 500,000 employees in all, with brands that also include Ralphs, King Soopers and Fred Meyer.

The changes come as businesses are emerging from the serious disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, which are still being felt. The U.S. recently passed 800,000 deaths from the disease, and increases in cases continue to be driven by the delta variant even as a new variant, omicron, is increasingly found.

Companies have been trying to encourage vaccination for employees. Some have required certain workers to be vaccinated, and some others have said that the unvaccinated cannot return to the office.

Delta Air Lines said in August that unvaccinated employees would face $200 monthly increases on their health insurance premiums. CEO Ed Bastian cited the high cost to cover workers who are hospitalized from the disease.

MGM Resorts International, known for Las Vegas casinos and hotels like the Bellagio and MGM Grand, said unvaccinated workers would have to pay a $15 co-pay for on-site testing or pay for their own tests.

A number of companies, including Kroger, also began paying workers bonuses for getting the vaccine. The company had around 465,000 employees at the end of 2020, a spokesperson said.

The issue of vaccination mandates from the government has been contentious.

Courts have blocked some rules for vaccinations ordered by President Joe Biden. Earlier this month a federal judge issued a nationwide injunction against a vaccination mandate for federal contractors.

Kroger is acting on its own as a business, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday when asked about it. The change is “not a policy we’re putting out there from the federal government,” she said.

Some states have imposed vaccination requirements for some workers, like healthcare workers.

On Monday the U.S. Supreme Court declined to block New York’s vaccination mandate for health care workers as legal challenges play out.

The Supreme Court has also turned down other challenges to vaccination mandates from students at Indiana University, teachers in New York and health care workers in Maine and Massachusetts.

Last week, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a vaccination mandate for private-sector workers.