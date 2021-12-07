Kyle Rittenhouse says traveling to Kenosha, where he fatally shot two, was ‘not the best idea’

Kyle Rittenhouse said it was “probably not the best idea” to travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year during a night of civil unrest where he fatally shot two people.

"Hindsight being 20/20, probably not the best idea to go down there," the 18-year-old said on Monday's episode of "You Are Here," a conservative podcast. "Can’t change that. But I defended myself and that’s what happened."

Rittenhouse was acquitted Nov. 19 on all charges, including attempted intentional homicide, related to his actions in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020, during protests decrying the police shooting of Black man Jacob Blake. On that night, Rittenhouse fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26. Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, was injured.

Rittenhouse claimed that he traveled from his home in Antioch, Illinois, to Kenosha, about 20 miles away, to protect property during the unrest. He took the stand during the high-profile trial and argued he fired his AR-15-style weapon in self-defense.

During the podcast, co-host Sydney Watson told Rittenhouse it was “kind of impressive” that “of all the people that you shot at, you killed probably two of the worst on the planet," referring to Huber and Rosenbaum, who had criminal backgrounds.

“Congratulations, Good job, you," she said.

Rittenhouse replied, “It’s nothing to be congratulated about.”

“If I could go back, I wish I would never have had to take somebody’s life,” he said.

Kyle Rittenhouse carries a weapon as he walks along Sheridan Road in Kenosha, Wis., on Aug. 25, 2020. Adam Rogan / AP file

Rittenhouse said he has “PTSD” following the trial, “but the best thing to do is joke about it.”

He noted that he feels "uncomfortable" when people call him a "hero".

"I don't think I did anything heroic, I just defended myself," Rittenhouse said.

He reiterated that the AR-15-style weapon he carried during the protest will be destroyed.

“We’re just having it destroyed. I think that’s the best thing, and that’s what I want to do with it," Rittenhouse said.

Rittenhouse has made several appearances on conservative programs, including an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, in which he said he supports the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I’m not a racist person,” he told Carlson at the time.