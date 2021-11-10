Kyle Rittenhouse takes witness stand

Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, took the witness stand on Wednesday, testifying in his own defense against charges that he killed two men during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year.

Before Rittenhouse began testifying, Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder asked the defendant a series of questions and reminded him of his constitutional right not to testify.

Rittenhouse answered in the affirmative, saying he understood the risks of taking the stand in his own defense.

This is a developing story. Please refresh here for updates.