Kyle Rittenhouse won't face charges in Illinois related to Kenosha protest shootings

Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old gunman charged with killing two men with an AR-15 rifle in Wisconsin during protests over the fatal police shooting of Jacob Blake, will not face firearm charges in his home state of Illinois.

The Lake County State's Attorney's Office said in a statement on Tuesday that an investigation conducted by the Antioch Police Department in Illinois revealed the gun allegedly used by Rittenhouse in the Kenosha shooting was "purchased, stored and used in Wisconsin."

There is no evidence the gun was ever physically possessed by Rittenhouse in Illinois, the office said.

Rittenhouse, who is accused of fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and wounding a third man, Gaige P. Grosskreutz, during the Aug. 25th protest, is being held at a juvenile detention center in Lake County without bond and still faces a slew of serious charges in Wisconsin.

He is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and a count of attempted intentional homicide. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of underage firearm possession for wielding a semi-automatic rifle.

Rittenhouse's attorneys have argued the shootings were in self-defense and the charges are part of a "political prosecution."

Lake County State's Attorney's Office and authorities in Antioch said they will not be releasing any additional details regarding the investigation, as to not disrupt any investigation in Wisconsin.

Rittenhouse was arrested at his Antioch home a day after the shootings at the Kenosha protest.

Video of the shooting, which circulated online, further inflamed an already volatile situation in which a white police officer shot Blake, who is black, seven times in the back.

Following his arrest, Rittenhouse was hailed by some on the right as a vigilante who exercised his second amendment rights during unrest. In recent weeks, online fundraising efforts on his behalf have amassed millions of dollars in donations.

Rittenhouse is due back in Lake County court on Oct. 30 and awaits extradition to Wisconsin, which his attorneys are fighting, saying last week it would “turn him over to the mob."