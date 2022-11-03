Kyrie Irving: 'I oppose all forms of hatred' and take responsibility for post on antisemitic film

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving and his team will each donate $500,000 to fight hate in the wake of backlash from the player’s tweet about a movie called antisemitic, they said in a statement Wednesday.

Irving tweeted a link Thursday to the 2018 movie “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” — a post that prompted Nets owner Joe Tsai to speak out and fans to wear shirts in protest at Monday’s game.

“I oppose all forms of hatred and oppression and stand strong with communities that are marginalized and impacted every day,” Irving said. “I am aware of the negative impact of my post towards the Jewish community and I take responsibility. I do not believe everything said in the documentary was true or reflects my morals and principles.”

Tsai on Friday tweeted in part that “I’m disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-semitic disinformation.”

A group sat courtside at the Nets’ home game in Brooklyn on Monday wearing “fight antisemitism” T-shirts in protest.

Rolling Stone magazine said the movie is filled with antisemitic tropes.

The NBA on Friday and the National Basketball Players Association on Tuesday issued statements condemning antisemitism and other hate speech.

Irving has denied he is antisemitic, and on Saturday, described himself as an “OMNIST,” a person who believes in all religions.

Irving and the Nets will work with the Anti-Defamation League, they said Wednesday as they announced the donations toward causes and organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance.

Irving said he did not mean any harm to anyone or any group.

“I am a human being learning from all walks of life, and I intend to do so with an open mind and a willingness to listen,” he said in Wednesday's statement.