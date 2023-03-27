L.A. Chargers defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day accuses TSA agents of sexual assault

Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day accused a male TSA officer of sexually assaulting him before a recent flight out of Southern California.

The incident unfolded Friday morning at John Wayne Airport, in Orange County, according to the 28-year-old who won a 2022 Super Bowl ring with the L.A. Rams.

"I really just got sexually assaulted by TSA," Joseph-Day told followers on Twitter. "After I asked the gentleman to please stop BC I’m uncomfortable and I feel that this part of the check is unnecessary (After he felt what was needed). Then they told me I was the problem after 3 TSA agents swarmed me."

Joseph-Day didn't go into any greater detail about the alleged assault and the player couldn't be immediately reached for comment on Monday.

"I’m all for people doing their job well. But it was extremely unnecessary and dehumanizing," he added in his statement, via Twitter.

"I’m not sharing this on Twitter for sympathy. I’m sharing this so this group of gentleman and staff aren’t allowed to do this ever again to another human being," Joseph-Day wrote.

The TSA is in the process of speaking with the officers involved and reviewing security footage of the incident, an administration official said on Monday.

“TSA is aware of allegations made by a traveler who was screened by TSA officers at John Wayne Airport Friday morning. We are looking into the matter to determine if our procedures were followed and whether any corrective action needs to be taken," a TSA statement said.

“TSA remains committed to treating every traveler with dignity and respect while carrying out our security screening responsibilities.”

Joseph-Day also tagged the airport, city of Irvine, Orange County and the O.C. Sheriff's Department in his statement.

An airport representative on Monday declined to comment beyond the TSA statement and officials with the city, county and sheriff's department could not be immediately reached.

The Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, native played football at Rutgers before he was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams.

His last game with the Rams was on Feb. 13, 2022, when Los Angeles defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, in the Super Bowl.

The backup Rams lineman signed a free -agent contract with the L.A. Chargers a month after the Super Bowl and played in 16 games for the Bolts this past season.