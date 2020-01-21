L.A. City Council asks MLB to name Dodgers world champs amid sign-stealing scandal

The Los Angeles City Council, representing fans of their beloved bridesmaid Dodgers, asked Major League Baseball on Tuesday to award L.A. the 2017 and 2018 World Series titles in the wake of the sign-stealing scandal currently rocking the sport.
The measure, brought by council members Gil Cedillo and Paul Koretz, was passed unanimously in a long-shot bid to reverse the outcomes of both World Series match-ups that saw Los Angeles fall short to teams now in a harsh cheating spotlight.
Major League Baseball last week announced the findings of an investigation that showed how the 2017 champion Houston Astros used an elaborate, electronic sign-stealing scheme to learn the pitches of opposing teams moments before they threw the ball.
The findings led to the firings of Jeff Luhnow and A.J. Hinch, Houston's general manager and field manager.
MLB is still investigating allegations of sign stealing against the 2018 Red Sox, and the team has already fired manager Alex Cora. Cora was a coach on the 2017 Astros and named as a ringleader of Houston's sign-stealing scheme.
Dodgers losses in 2017 and 2018 title match-ups were particularly bitter for the team, which hasn't won it all since 1988. It's the 10th longest such streak in baseball, despite the Dodgers playing in the second biggest media market in America and consistently doling out one of baseball's biggest payrolls.
"We are very pleased that the City Council joined us and voted unanimously to pass our resolution. They agreed that this is a matter of equity and justice," Cedillo, who represents the neighborhood that includes Dodger Stadium, said in a statement.
"Who was the best team in 2017? Who was the best team in 2018? It was the Dodgers. They got beat by teams that were cheating. We know that the Astros cheated, and they were advantaged by it."
Koretz, who represents neighborhoods in the San Fernando Valley and Westside, admits that even if MLB made the extraordinary move of stripping the Astros and Red Sox, it'd still leave Dodgers fans with an empty feeling.
"No, there wouldn’t be a parade for the Dodgers," he said. "We don’t know whether they would have won or lost a fair fight. But we know they were cheated out of a real shot at a championship."
A representative for Major League Baseball could not be immediately reached for comment on Tuesday.
While stripped titles are not an uncommon in college sports or the Olympics, it's virtually unheard of in professional sports. The 1919 Cincinnati Reds are still the world champions and the Chicago White Sox remain American League pennant winners, despite the sport's most infamous cheating scandal.