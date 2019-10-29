Breaking News Emails
Los Angeles firefighters continued their battle against a stubborn mountainside blaze on Tuesday, with their eyes on the clock because of a forecast for high winds that could make their task far more difficult.
The Getty fire had consumed 618 acres, with only 5 percent contained by Monday night, but the Los Angeles City Fire Department was confident it was making headway.
"Firefighters and aircraft have made good progress in slowing the spread of the fire," according to a department statement on Monday night. "Firefighters are actively engaged in structure protection throughout the evacuation zone."
But their job will be more difficult on Tuesday with Santa Ana winds that will gust up to 25 mph in West Los Angeles — and then accelerate up to 40 mph on Wednesday, according to forecasts. Some mountainous regions of Los Angeles County could even experience gusts of up to 70 mph.
"We do expect Wednesday the wind to pick up dramatically, some of the strongest Santa Ana winds," Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said on Monday.
Southern California just ended a practically rain-free summer, making hillside brush dry and more at risk of burning.
It’s been 125 days — about four months — since the last rain fell in downtown and 95 days since it rained at Los Angeles International Airport.
“It’s a dangerous season right now,” Los Angeles City Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas said. “We’ve not had any significant rainfall for a period of time. So that’s why we’re very, very concerned.”
More than 10,000 homes and business are in a mandatory evacuation zone, officials said. At least eight homes have already been destroyed and six more damaged, fire officials said.
The blaze broke out at about 1:34 a.m. on Monday in the Sepulveda Pass, not far from the famed Getty Center art museum.
While curators insisted their priceless artifacts were safe from nearby flames, the museum was closed to visitors both Monday and Tuesday.