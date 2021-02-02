L.A. police say 'Hollyboob' vandalism of Hollywood sign was 'way uncool'

With some creatively hung tarps, vandals in California on Monday tried to turn Los Angeles' famous Hollywood sign into the word "Hollyboob."

A half-dozen people were taken into custody on Feb. 1, 2021, shortly after police said they altered the "w" and "d" of the Hollywood sign to make the famous landmark read "Hollyboob." NBC Los Angeles

Los Angeles Police Captain Steve Lurie confirmed the incident in a tweet Monday evening.

Six individuals were arrested for the stunt, which was reportedly intended to raise awareness of breast cancer, an LAPD captain told NBC Los Angeles.

Spokespeople for the Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately respond to NBC News requests for comment.

A few hours ago, a group attempted to vandalize the Hollywood sign. Los Angeles landmarks are precious to those of us @LAPDHollywood and this was way uncool (not to mention the terrain is quite steep & dangerous). Hollywood patrol officers have arrested all six individuals. — Captain Steve Lurie (@LAPDLurie) February 1, 2021

"Los Angeles landmarks are precious to those of us @LAPDHollywood and this was way uncool (not to mention the terrain is quite steep & dangerous)," Lurie wrote.

According to NBC Los Angeles, the stunt resulted in an LAPD chopper flyby to pinpoint the suspects, who were issued citations and later released.

The sign was not damaged, LAPD Sgt. Leonard Calderon said.