L.A. sheriff expected to release Tiger Woods crash report Wednesday

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday is expected to release its report on the February rollover crash that seriously injured golf legend Tiger Woods, law enforcement officials said.

The "accident report" is not expected to provide significant new details about what caused Woods to drive off the road in Southern California, the told NBC news.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said last week that that detectives had determined what caused Woods to hit a center median, cross traffic lanes, drive over the curb and eventually a tree before his SUV rolled over in the early morning accident but that they would not release details, citing unspecified privacy concerns.

The golfing legend, 45, suffered multiple injuries and had emergency surgery after the single-vehicle crash Feb. 23 on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes, in the Los Angeles area.

Woods regained consciousness before deputies arrived but said he could not remember getting behind the wheel, records show.

"The deputies asked him how the collision occurred. Driver said he did not know and did not even remember driving," according to the affidavit.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said that it had not had any case forwarded by the Sheriff's Department for potential criminal filings.

Villanueva has been criticized for calling the crash “purely an accident” and saying there was no evidence of impairment.

Investigators did not seek a search warrant for Woods' blood samples, which could have been screened for drugs and alcohol. In 2017, Woods checked himself into a clinic for help in dealing with prescription drug medication after a DUI charge in Florida.

Detectives did obtain a search warrant for the data recorder, or black box, of the 2021 Genesis GV80 SUV.

Villanueva said investigators need permission from Woods to release information about the crash.

“We have reached out to Tiger Woods and his personnel," Villanueva said last week. "There's some privacy issues on releasing information on the investigation so we're going to ask them if they waive the privacy and then we will be able to do a full release on all the information regarding the accident.”

Woods injured his right leg in the crash. A rod was inserted, and pins and screws were used to stabilize his ankle and foot injuries. He also suffered cuts to his face.

He was treated in California but returned to his home in Florida last month to recover, he said.

Woods is considered one of golf's greatest athletes. He has won 82 tournaments, tied for the most in a career with Sam Snead, and he has won 15 major championships, second only to Jack Nicklaus.