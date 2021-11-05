IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

L.A. utility worker dies after being electrocuted in underground vault

The electrocution happened Thursday morning on Terminal Island in Los Angeles harbor.
Trucks line up next to containers being shipped by rail on Terminal Island in Los Angeles on Oct. 19, 2021.
Trucks line up next to containers being shipped by rail on Terminal Island in Los Angeles on Oct. 19, 2021.Damian Dovarganes / AP file
By The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles city utility worker was electrocuted while working in an electrical vault, authorities said.

“While working as part of a cable splicing crew performing electrical service work, our employee contacted an energized circuit in an underground vault,” the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power said in a statement.

Co-workers removed the man from the vault and performed CPR until paramedics arrived and took him to a hospital, but the worker did not survive. His identity was not immediately made public.

The power and water department “is working with the appropriate agencies to investigate this incident and has also offered counseling and support services to the employees affected by this tragedy,” the statement said.

