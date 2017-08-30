L.A. Votes to Replace Columbus Day With Indigenous Peoples Day

LOS ANGELES — The City Council has voted to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day as an official Los Angeles holiday.

Portrait of Columbus from the collection of Metropolitan Museum of Art. Sebastiano del Piombo (1485-1547) / Heritage Images/Getty Images

Councilmembers voted 14-1 to make the second Monday in October a day to commemorate indigenous, aboriginal and native people. It will be a paid holiday for city employees.

Councilman Mitch O'Farrell, a member of the Wyandotte Nation tribe, pushed for the switch. Some activists view Christopher Columbus as a symbol of genocide for native peoples.

Councilman Joe Buscaino was the lone "no" vote on Wednesday. He sided with Italian-Americans, who view Columbus Day as a celebration of their national heritage.

Los Angeles joins San Francisco and several other cities nationwide in honoring native Americans in lieu of Columbus.