L.A. Votes to Replace Columbus Day With Indigenous Peoples Day

by Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — The City Council has voted to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day as an official Los Angeles holiday.

Image: Portrait of Christopher Columbus, 1519
Portrait of Columbus from the collection of Metropolitan Museum of Art. Sebastiano del Piombo (1485-1547) / Heritage Images/Getty Images

Councilmembers voted 14-1 to make the second Monday in October a day to commemorate indigenous, aboriginal and native people. It will be a paid holiday for city employees.

Councilman Mitch O'Farrell, a member of the Wyandotte Nation tribe, pushed for the switch. Some activists view Christopher Columbus as a symbol of genocide for native peoples.

Councilman Joe Buscaino was the lone "no" vote on Wednesday. He sided with Italian-Americans, who view Columbus Day as a celebration of their national heritage.

Los Angeles joins San Francisco and several other cities nationwide in honoring native Americans in lieu of Columbus.

Image: A Tour Along San Francisco 49 Mile Scenic Drive
File: A statue of Christopher Columbus is seen next to Coit Tower March 25, 2005 in San Francisco, California. Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Associated Press
