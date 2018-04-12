Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office is investigating another sexual assault case against former “House of Cards” actor Kevin Spacey, officials said Wednesday.

The incident involves an adult man and took place in October 1992 in West Hollywood, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department's special victims unit, which presented the case to prosecutors on April 5.

Kevin Spacey at the second-season premiere of "House of Cards." Mario Anzuoni / Reuters file

The Oscar-winning actor already faces three sexual assault investigations by the London police. The third and most recent case surfaced in January; in that case, Spacey is accused of assaulting a man in 2005 in the Westminster area of London. The other two investigations involve alleged sexual assaults in 2005 and 2008. Spacey was artistic director of the Old Vic theater in London from 2004 to 2015.

Spacey is also under scrutiny for allegedly grabbing an 18-year-old man's genitals in a Nantucket, Massachusetts, bar in 2016. Heather Unruh, mother to the victim and a former Boston news anchor, said Spacey bought her son several drinks and “stuck his hand inside my son’s pants and grabbed his genitals.”

“I want to see Kevin Spacey go to jail,” Unruh told the New York Daily News. “I want to see Kevin Spacey have the hand of justice come down on him, not just for my son, but for the many others who have yet to speak their truth.”

“Star Trek: Discovery” actor Anthony Rapp was the first person to come out with allegations against Spacey in October 2017. In an interview with BuzzFeed News, Rapp that Spacey made a sexual advance on him in 1986, when Rapp was 14 years old and Spacey was 26. Spacey issued an apology after Rapp’s allegations surfaced, in which he publicly came out as gay.