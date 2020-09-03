Millions of Americans, tired of being pinned down by the pandemic, are expected to hit the road this Labor Day weekend despite a coronavirus crisis that continues to generate more than 30,000 new cases per day and shows little sign of slowing down.

And the destination of choice, according to the travel site TripIt, is a state where the coronavirus crisis continues unabated — Florida.

“Florida this year is claiming the lion’s share (plurality) of Labor Day flight reservations, with 12 percent of all plans including a destination in the Sunshine State,” the site says.

By comparison, this time last year Florida’s share of flight reservations was 4 percent, TripIt reported.

As of Friday, Florida has reported 633,442 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 11,647 deaths — two dismal figures that place it third in the nation for number of cases and fifth in the nation for fatalities, statistics compiled by NBC News show.

Another favorite destination for travelers this weekend? Hawaii, a state that is currently experiencing a surge in new cases.

Out-of-state travelers will be required to present, upon arrival, proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of departure to avoid having to spend 14 days in quarantine.

But that requirement has not apparently deterred travelers, TripIt reported. United Airlines increased its service to Hawaii after a 50 percent increase in Labor Day weekend bookings.

The fact that so many Americans are ready to travel after months of staying put is worrying for public health experts.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, said the new case count has been declining, but the country is still far from the goal of 10,000 or less new cases per day that he had hoped would be reached by September.

Fauci, speaking Wednesday on NBC's "Today," shared a Labor Day weekend warning.

“When you have a holiday like Labor Day, we have seen, after Fourth of July, we saw after Memorial Day, a surge in cases,” Fauci said. “Wear a mask. Keep social distancing. Avoid crowds. You can avoid those kind of surges. You don't want to be someone who's propagating the outbreak. You want to be part of the solution, not part of the problem.”

In the two weeks before the Fourth of July holiday, there were 590,741 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, an NBC News analysis of available figures showed. In the two week after that holiday, the number of cases jumped 866,834.

The pattern was different before and after Memorial Day, though. There were 314,108 cases in the two weeks before that holiday and the number actually declined slightly to 293,915 cases in the two weeks after.

But at that point the pandemic was easing in the Northeastern states that were hit hardest early on like New York and New Jersey and starting to take off in Southern and Sun Belt states like Florida, Arizona and Texas. All are led by Republican governors who, at the urging of President Donald Trump, were already in the process of reopening their states.

California, which has a Democratic governor who ignored Trump and took aggressive action early on to deal with the crisis, also saw a big spike when it reopened and now leads the nation with 722,042 cases. In recent weeks, however, the number of new cases and hospitalizations have been in decline.

In a sign of how far New York has come since March and April when it was the nation’s COVID-19 hot spot, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that starting Wednesday malls will be allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity. Casinos will also be allowed to reopen the same day, but at 25 percent capacity, he said.

Masks and social distancing rules remain in effect in both the malls and casinos. And Cuomo is dispatching state inspectors to the casinos to make sure people there aren’t gambling with other peoples’ lives.

Trump was expected later Thursday to release a Labor Day message in which he urges all Americans to wear masks against COVID-19, an issue he helped politicize by refusing at first to wear one himself.

The deadly pandemic, according to the latest NBC News figures, has claimed nearly 187,000 lives in the U.S., with more than 6.1 million cases recorded — both world-leading figures.

Meanwhile, baseball fans mourned the death of Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver, who helped lead the so-called “Miracle Mets” to the New York team’s first world championship in 1969, and who was battling dementia when he died Wednesday of COVID-19. He was 75.

