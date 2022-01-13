Amid labor shortage, U.S. Army offers largest enlistment bonus ever

The U.S. Army is seeking to blunt the pandemic-fueled labor shortage rocking the country’s economy with its largest bonus ever — $50,000.

In a release Thursday, military recruiting officials said the incentive, for qualified recruits who sign up for certain career paths and agree to an active-duty six-year enlistment, is aimed at alluring the “same talent” that private companies are competing for.

“This is an opportunity to entice folks to consider the Army,” Brig. Gen. John Cushing said in a statement.

The announcement comes after millions of Americans — perhaps fearful of getting sick or unable to find child care — voluntarily quit their jobs last year. Many large and small companies responded with bonuses, raises and other enticements.

Target and Walmart announced employee reimbursement programs. Restaurants began offering 401Ks and profit-sharing agreements. White-collar professions increasingly turned to remote positions.

In the Army, enlistment bonuses used to max out at $40,000. But with full and part-time vacancies across 150 careers, military officials boosted incentive packages by $10,000.

For instance, a new recruit who enlists for six years as an air and missile defense crewmember would typically earn a $40,000 bonus, the Army said.

The military is now offering a $9,000 "critical accession" bonus for the position, plus another $1,000 if the recruit attends training within 90 days.